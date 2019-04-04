Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA)

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for American Renal Associates in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Svb Leerink analyst A. Gupte now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Svb Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

American Renal Associates stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $193.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.01. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Renal Associates by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in American Renal Associates by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

