Sutro Biopharma Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $274.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

