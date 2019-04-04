SuperEdge Market Cap Tops $0.00 (ECT)

SuperEdge (CURRENCY:ECT) traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One SuperEdge token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperEdge has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $40,819.00 worth of SuperEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperEdge has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperEdge alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00381094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.01691623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00258401 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000940 BTC.

SuperEdge Token Profile

SuperEdge’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. SuperEdge’s official Twitter account is @superedge001 . The official website for SuperEdge is superedge.info

Buying and Selling SuperEdge

SuperEdge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.