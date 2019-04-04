SunTrust Banks (STI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunTrust Banks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SunTrust Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE STI opened at $61.72 on Monday. SunTrust Banks has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $573,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STI. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 137.0% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 116.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the third quarter valued at $580,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the third quarter valued at $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

