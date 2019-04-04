SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STI stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

