Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 9,103 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI)

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,926.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,859,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other Service Co. International news, Director John W. Mecom, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $670,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,734.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $4,056,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 428,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,322,555 shares of company stock worth $55,091,685 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/suntrust-banks-inc-sells-9103-shares-of-service-co-international-sci.html.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.