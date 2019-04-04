Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.52. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 2304360 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $0.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

The firm has a market cap of $102.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.66.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aisling Capital Management LP owned about 6.95% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

