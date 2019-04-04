Storj Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.54 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00006484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, Bittrex and Liquid. Over the last week, Storj has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $43.63 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00381094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.01691623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00258401 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDAX, Liquid, IDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, CoinTiger, Tidex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, OKEx, Liqui, Poloniex, ABCC, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.