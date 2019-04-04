Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.