Stoneridge’s (SRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.
The analysts wrote, “We have an OUTPERFORM rating on the shares with a $40 price target. Company Description Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: and PST. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.””
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,576,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 144,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.
