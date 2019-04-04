Stoneridge’s (SRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We have an OUTPERFORM rating on the shares with a $40 price target. Company Description Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: and PST. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.””

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:SRI opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.17. Stoneridge has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $830.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,576,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 144,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.