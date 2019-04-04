Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $71,000 Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,749 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,126,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,126,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BGC Partners by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,355,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,179,000 after buying an additional 979,443 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.63 on Thursday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.35.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from BGC Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

In other BGC Partners news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 17,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $101,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

