Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in RTW Retailwinds Inc (RTW)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTW. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds during the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get RTW Retailwinds alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTW opened at $2.40 on Thursday. RTW Retailwinds Inc has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-rtw-retailwinds-inc-rtw.html.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RTW Retailwinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Retailwinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.