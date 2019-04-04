Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Copart (CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 834 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,145% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Copart has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $484.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.54 million. Copart had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Copart to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $8,181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,591.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $3,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 555,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,495,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Copart by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Copart by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/stock-traders-buy-high-volume-of-put-options-on-copart-cprt.html.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.