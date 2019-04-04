Stifel Financial Corp Sells 14,764 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,480.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,688,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stifel Financial Corp Sells 14,764 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/stifel-financial-corp-sells-14764-shares-of-mosaic-co-mos.html.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.