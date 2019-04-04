Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.29 Million Position in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.78%.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

