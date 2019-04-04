Steven Shak Sells 75,000 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Steven Shak sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $5,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Shak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Steven Shak sold 25,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $1,713,250.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Steven Shak sold 32,500 shares of Genomic Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,499,575.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $3,825,000.00.

On Monday, February 4th, Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $3,814,500.00.

On Thursday, January 31st, Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $3,712,000.00.

Genomic Health stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after buying an additional 60,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,975,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,693,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GHDX shares. BidaskClub cut Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. CIBC started coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

