Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.50 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

