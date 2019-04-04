Steven A. Markel Sells 200 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven A. Markel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Markel alerts:

On Monday, January 7th, Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.99, for a total transaction of $103,599.00.

MKL stock opened at $980.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,231.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/steven-a-markel-sells-200-shares-of-markel-co-mkl-stock.html.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.