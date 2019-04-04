Stellar Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00002436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ZB.COM, GOPAX and Vebitcoin. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $410.93 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00388312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.01792906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00243598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00379144 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 104,862,366,606 coins and its circulating supply is 19,261,662,426 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoMarket, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Liquid, Exmo, Kraken, OKEx, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Huobi, BitMart, BCEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin, ABCC, RippleFox, CoinEgg, Bitbns, GOPAX, Koineks, Stellarport, Poloniex, CEX.IO, Stronghold, Bittrex, Indodax, Kryptono, Cryptomate, Exrates, Ovis, Koinex, Kuna, ZB.COM, C2CX, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.