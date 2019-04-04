State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 254,983 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 194.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,983 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in 3M were worth $73,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,350.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 26,742,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,435,433,000 after buying an additional 1,152,714 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14,237.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 939,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,941,033,000 after buying an additional 933,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,879,000 after buying an additional 430,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,464,000 after buying an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $213.13 on Thursday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.44 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at $55,724,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

