Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Position Lowered by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 233.5% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 615,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,704 shares in the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 89.5% in the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 21,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 52,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 86,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

