Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,539 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,347.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 670,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 624,480 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $101,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,887.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.28 million. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

