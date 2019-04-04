Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) CFO Sells $113,591.20 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $113,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kurt A. Gustafson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Kurt A. Gustafson sold 3,797 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $35,919.62.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $16,985,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,820,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,819 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after buying an additional 1,119,715 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,488,000 after buying an additional 1,034,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,910,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,289,000 after buying an additional 639,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

