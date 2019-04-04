SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,687,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 273,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,878 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,563,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 524.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 443,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 424,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,063. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/spdr-portfolio-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-spib-shares-sold-by-hollencrest-capital-management.html.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.