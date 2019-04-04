SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) Holdings Trimmed by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,888. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

