SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPTN. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Elizabeth A. Nickels sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $81,596.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,502.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $32,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,374.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $188,845. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,309,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,309,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 592,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

