Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 3,507 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,135,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,525,000 after purchasing an additional 369,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,303,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 177,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,704. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

