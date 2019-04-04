Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $35,000 in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,870,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,936,000 after purchasing an additional 546,006 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,272,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,937 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 835,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 162,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 194,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,966. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 168.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

