Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $64,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 159.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $350,472.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at $10,758,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total transaction of $150,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,218. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.67. The company had a trading volume of 619,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,287. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

