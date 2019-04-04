Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 745,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock remained flat at $$14.59 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,366. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0686 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/sound-income-strategies-llc-grows-stake-in-invesco-preferred-etf-pgx.html.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.