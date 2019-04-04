Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,182 Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $888,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,570,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after buying an additional 347,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIG remained flat at $$25.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,004. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/sound-income-strategies-llc-buys-shares-of-1182-invesco-fundamental-investment-grade-corporate-bond-etf-pfig.html.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.