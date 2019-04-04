Sothebys (BID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cowen cut Sothebys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sothebys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $118,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sothebys during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Sothebys by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Sothebys by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter.

BID opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Sothebys has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Sothebys had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $375.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sothebys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

