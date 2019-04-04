Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Financial Institutions (FISI) Share Price

Press coverage about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Financial Institutions’ score:

FISI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

FISI stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

