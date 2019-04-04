Smart Global (SGH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Smart Global from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Smart Global from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of SGH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $502.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Smart Global had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 61.87%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart Global will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $60,099.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,876. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Smart Global by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smart Global by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smart Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

