Skyline Co. (SKY) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Skyline were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Skyline by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,422 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 4th quarter valued at $5,585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Skyline by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 385,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Skyline Co. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.65 million.

In related news, insider Mak Capital One Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $30,315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 4,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $96,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,405.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

