Skyline Asset Management LP Sells 289,800 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Skyline Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,800 shares during the period. BMC Stock accounts for about 1.9% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BMC Stock by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BMC Stock by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BMCH traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,424. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.72 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $172,500 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

