Skyline Asset Management LP Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Skyline Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on R shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of R stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,598. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

