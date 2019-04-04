SKF (SKFRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKFRY. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of SKF in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SKF from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SKF from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $22.00.

SKFRY stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. SKF has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. SKF had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Equities analysts expect that SKF will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

