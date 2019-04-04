Skeincoin (SKC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $264,989.00

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Skeincoin has traded up 217.6% against the US dollar. Skeincoin has a total market capitalization of $264,989.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skeincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Skeincoin

Skeincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,674,516 coins and its circulating supply is 13,586,407 coins. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skeincoin’s official website is skeincoin.co . The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skeincoin

Skeincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skeincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skeincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

