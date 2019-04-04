Singapore carrier grounds 2 Boeing 787-10 jets Later checks

Tuesday, singapore Airlines has grounded two of its Boeing 787-10 aircraft because of motor difficulties, the company said.

Get alerts:

“Pending engine replacements, just two SIA 787-10 aircraft are removed from service,” it said.

The carrier said other aircraft would function to the paths. It said some flights were disrupted but gave no details.

Singapore Airlines said that it had been the applicable authorities for next steps and any steps along with consulting engine maker Rolls-Royce.

SIA became the first company in the world to fly that on the 787-10, starting. The aircraft includes 36 lie-flat seats in business class and 301 seats in market.

Like several places, Singapore has grounded Boeing 787 Max aircraft following two crashes of Max 8 planes, in Indonesia in October and in Ethiopia last month.