Simulations Plus (SLP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Taglich Brothers cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

NASDAQ SLP opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.04 million, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of -0.50. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 29.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, insider Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,250,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,982,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,109,075. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.