Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Holdings Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $145.78 and a 52-week high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

