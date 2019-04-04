Simmons First National (SFNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SFNC. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

