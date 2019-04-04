Signet Jewelers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 16,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,802% compared to the average volume of 847 call options.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 459.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

