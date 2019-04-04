Signature Bank to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBNY. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Signature Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

Shares of SBNY opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,558,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,463,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,244,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

