SIG (SHI) Price Target Raised to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHI. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.65) price target on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut SIG to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 127 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SIG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 142.44 ($1.86).

LON:SHI traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 146.10 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 342,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.41. The stock has a market cap of $863.67 million and a P/E ratio of 48.70. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 152.60 ($1.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from SIG’s previous dividend of $1.25. SIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

