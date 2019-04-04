Short Interest in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Drops By 50.1%

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,109,911 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the February 28th total of 2,224,573 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,667,191 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,875,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,753,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 373,273 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,319,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 414,960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $33.66 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

