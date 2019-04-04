Short Interest in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) Decreases By 92.5%

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,975 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 1,708,991 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,242 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PGF opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,515,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,432 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,227,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 440,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 415,843 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 412,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

