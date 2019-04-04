Short Interest in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) Decreases By 92.5%

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,975 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 1,708,991 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,242 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PGF opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $18.75.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.
