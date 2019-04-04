Shield Therapeutics (STX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at GBX 74.17 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Shield Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 73 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of $85.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.