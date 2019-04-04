Selective Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. CSX comprises 0.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,482,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,214,000 after acquiring an additional 193,133 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CSX by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.80. 5,969,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

